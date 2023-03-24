New Delhi, March 24: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached two offices of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Rajasthan, which were being used by the accused persons and the cadres of the outfit for organizing terror training camps. These offices were based in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Kota and the NIA attached them under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, as the 'proceeds of terrorism'.

The properties attached by the NIA include the PFI offices located at House no. 256, near Punjab National Bank, Moti Dungari Road in Rajasthan's Jaipur district; and another office near Arakeen Badi Masjid, Madrasa Furkania, Lalji Ghati Ladpura in Rajasthan's Kota. During its investigation in the case registered in September 2022, the NIA said it was learned that "the office of the PFI situated at Jaipur and Kota were being used by the accused persons and the cadres of the outfit for organizing terror training camps". UAPA Tribunal Confirms Government’s Ban on PFI, Associates for Alleged Terror Activities.

"These trainees, mostly young Muslim boys, were being radicalized and trained in the use of dangerous weapons, such as knives and swords, to attack, assault, and murder by targeting vulnerable points of the body, including the head, neck and chest," said the anti-terror agency. The NIA said it is investigating the criminal conspiracy hatched by PFI leaders and cadres in Rajasthan which aims at driving a wedge between different communities in India through radicalisation. What Is PFI? How Does It Function? From Organisational Structure to Controversies and Recent Raids, Know Everything About Popular Front of India.

"The banned organization has also been conducting training of gullible Muslim youth in the handling of weapons. They have been raising funds to carry out acts of terror and violence with the ultimate objective of establishing Islamic Rule in India by 2047," the agency stated further. Earlier, on March 13, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against Mohammad Ashif alias Asif of Kota and Sadiq Sarraf of Baran in this case.During investigations, NIA had also frozen 10 bank accounts of the PFI and its members.

