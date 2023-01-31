Journalist Nidhi Razdan has quit NDTV. The anchor took to Twitter to announce the news. Razdan's resignation is the latest in a series of resignations at the media company after it was taken over by Gautam Adani's Adani group. In her post, Razdan said that it was time to move on from NDTV after working for more than 22 years. "It has been a wonderful, roller coaster ride but you have to know when to get off. The next couple of weeks are my last. Thank you for the love and support all these years," she added. Adani Group to Indirectly Purchase 29.18 Percent Stake in Media Group NDTV, Launch Open Offer For Another 26 Percent.

Nidhi Razdan Quits NDTV

After more than 22 years, it is time to move on from NDTV. It has been a wonderful, roller coaster ride but you have to know when to get off. The next couple of weeks are my last. Thank you for the love and support all these years. — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 31, 2023

