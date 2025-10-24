Are cock fights legal in Tamil Nadu? The question comes as the Madras High Court recently said that there was no legal right to conduct a cock fight as the statute expressly prohibits an animal fight organised by humans. The high court bench of Justice GR Swaminathan further noted that Section 11(1)(m)(ii) and Section 11(1)(n) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act penalise any person who entices any animal to fight any other animal or who organises, keeps, uses or acts in the management of any place for animal fighting. Thus, while noting that there was a statutory bar, the Madras High Court was not inclined to grant the relief. The high court observed that although cock fights were prevalent and well known, it could not be given a cultural status. The court further added that the petitioner may have a legal right if the State decides to bring an amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, similar to one brought in 2017 following the Jallikattu issue. The Madras HC observed while hearing a petition filed by a man against the District Collector's refusal to grant permission for organising cock fight (without a knife). The petitioner relied on the previous orders of the court, where the court had allowed cock fights to be conducted without knives. Makar Sankranti 2024: HSI-India Urges Citizens to Report Illegal Cockfighting Events Ahead of Festival.

Cock Fights Can't Be Given Cultural Status in Tamil Nadu, Says Madras High Court

