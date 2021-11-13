Sachin Patil, SP Nashik Rural, has clarified that their is no bandh in Malegaon tomorrow. He said that no political party or organisation has called for a bandh in the city on November 14, 2021. He assured everyone that they can go about their work tomorrow and added that the police will take action against people who are spreading such rumours.

No Bandh in Malegaon on November 14, 2021:

No political party or organisation has called for a bandh tomorrow (Nov 14) in #Malegaon: @SPNashikRural Sachin Patil | Everything is normal in the city — Aadil Ikram عادل اکرام आदिल एकराम 🇮🇳 (@Aadil_Ikram) November 13, 2021

Watch Video of SP Nashik Rural Sachin Patil Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)