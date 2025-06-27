A disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Noida, where elderly people were found locked inside an old-age home. A video going viral on social media shows an elderly man and other senior citizens being locked at an old-age home in Noida. In the viral clip, one elderly man is seen without clothes, wearing only a pant. It is said that the elderly man is a doctor. It is alleged that when Women’s Commission member Meenakshi Bharala inquired, they were called "mad". The elderly person Bharala spoke to is said to be a "doctor". It is also claimed that the elderly were kept without clothes, with their hands tied. The fans at the old age home were not working in the scorching heat. After the incident came to light, the Women's Commission issued an order to seal the old age home and instructed officials to shift the 39 elderly residents to another location. Noida Couple Romance Viral Video: Woman Sits on Bike’s Tank, Hugging Helmetless Rider on Yamuna Expressway, Traffic Police Issue INR 53,500 E-Challan.

Elderly People Locked Inside Old Age Home in Noida

नोएडा के इस वृद्धाश्रम में बुजुर्गों को ताले में बंद कर रखा गया था. महिला आयोग ने इस वृद्धाश्रम को सील कर दिया है और यहां पर रह रहे 39 वृद्धों को अन्य स्थान पर शिफ्ट किया गया है। pic.twitter.com/8qJrnyPJIP — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanjournalist) June 27, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

