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A massive fire broke out in a residential property in Greater Noida’s Sector Beta 1 late Wednesday night following an air conditioner (AC) explosion. The blast, occurring at house number E-166, triggered immediate panic across the neighborhood as flames quickly engulfed the first floor. Local residents alerted the fire department after thick smoke was seen billowing from the building. Fire tenders were dispatched immediately and managed to extinguish the blaze before it spread to adjacent houses. While the fire caused significant damage to household goods and furniture, no casualties or injuries were reported as the occupants evacuated in time. Preliminary investigations suggest a technical fault or overheating led to the compressor blast. Additional details are currently awaited. Greater Noida Fire: Explosions Reported As Massive Blaze Erupts at Balaji Factory in Uttar Pradesh's Bisouli Village (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze in Sector Beta 1 After AC Blast Triggers Panic

VIDEO | Greater Noida: Fire broke out in Sector Beta 1 following an AC blast, triggering panic in the area. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/RVoivGQpOk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).