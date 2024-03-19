Noida police arrested one person after an individual from a particular community in Salarpur village was subjected to assault and disrespectful treatment. The incident sparked outrage among the villagers, leading to a significant gathering at the Salarpur police outpost in protest. According to the reports, a person who had travelled from Bihar to collect donations was reportedly assaulted and subjected to derogatory comments. The police responded by detaining the alleged perpetrator. Noida: Couple Abused, Thrashed After Their Bike Hits Car; Two Arrested After Video of Woman Narrating Ordeal Surfaces.

Protest in Salarpur Village

One Arrested

थाना सेक्टर-39 नोएडा क्षेत्र में एक व्यक्ति बिहार से अपने लोगों से चंदा लेने आया था, वहां एक व्यक्ति द्वारा उनके साथ मारपीट व आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की गई, आरोपी को हिरासत में लेकर विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है के संबंध में @DCP_Noida द्वारा दी गई बाइट। pic.twitter.com/HRvWGe9z5N — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) March 19, 2024

