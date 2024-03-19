In a shocking incident, a bike-borne couple was thrashed by a group of youth over a minor dispute in Noida. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The complainant, Rakesh Kumar, whose wife is reportedly the victim, stated that the altercation began over a minor parking mishap. According to Kumar, he had parked his motorcycle near his food court in Sector 2 when it accidentally came into contact with a car. This seemingly trivial incident escalated quickly as the car owner and associates allegedly physically confronted Kumar and his wife. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested two people. Accident Caught on Camera in Noida: Speeding SUV on Wrong Side of Road Rams Into Bike, Rider Seriously Injured (Watch Video).

Noida Brawl Video

उक्त संबंध में दो व्यक्तियों को हिरासत में लेकर विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है — ACP 2 Noida (@Acp1_G_Noida) March 19, 2024

