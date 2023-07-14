A girl was subjected to physical assault in Golf City Sector 75, Noida when she was peacefully feeding dogs at 10:30 pm on July 13. The incident, captured on video, highlights the dangers faced by animal feeders in the area. The victim's family has raised concerns about the safety of feeders and the urgent need for action. In response to the incident, the police have initiated necessary legal action after receiving a complaint at Police Station Sector-113. The video shared by Twitter shows multiple people arguing about the matter and the intervention of the local police. Dog Attack in Noida: Woman, Walking Her Pet in Park, Flees for Life After Being Attacked by Stray Dogs in Mahagun Moderne Society, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Girl Assaulted for Feeding Dogs

My daughter has been slapped by a lady today at 10.30 pm when she was feeding the dogs. Plot 8 Golf City sector 75 Noida. This is a physical assault n action needs to be taken. Repeatedly we r telling feeders lives are in danger. @noida_authority @Uppolice @dgpup pic.twitter.com/cYH3YAwcpD — rupunkel (@rupunkel) July 13, 2023

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना सेक्टर-113 पुलिस द्वारा तहरीर प्राप्त कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)