Noida, April 20: In a shocking incident, a woman, walking her pet dog in a park inside a posh Noida society, had to flee for her life after she was attacked by a pack by stray dogs, as per a video that has gone viral.

The incident was reported from Mahagun Moderne Society in Sector 78 on Tuesday evening, as per information available. The video shows the woman running a considerable distance to reach safety, while holding her pet dog in her arms, as the stray dogs continue to chase her and try to bite her. Dog Attack in Delhi: 14-Year-Old Boy Attacked by 8-10 Stray Dogs While Answering Nature’s Call Near His House.

As per the video, shot by a resident and shared on social media, the woman had entered the society park with her dog when it was attacked by the strays, and as she tried to protect it, the stray dogs attacked her too.

Woman and Her Her Pet Was Attack by Stray Dogs:

A lady and her pet attacked by stray dogs inside a posh #Noida society (Mahagun Moderne). Some people kept jogging, some kept watching and some kept shooting the incident 🤦🏻‍♂️#NCR #DelhiNCR #India pic.twitter.com/OBdSoxL5qm — NoLeft NoRight (@NoLeft_NoRight) April 19, 2023

The viral video has garnered many reactions with people saying that they are not safe in societies as well, while the menace of stray dogs outside is always there. Gurugram Dog Attack Video: 12-Year-Old Girl Narrowly Escapes Attack by Labrador Dog in Uniworld Garden City-2.

In the previous days, several cases of dog bites had been reported, after which some local authorities slapped fines on dog-owners whose pets had attacked others. However, no concrete action has been taken in this matter.

