In a shocking incident, a woman journalist was allegedly followed and harassed by three youths in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. According to the Zee News anchor Pooja, she was followed and harassed by three men on a motorcycle in broad daylight in Noida on Wednesday, August 13. Pooja has shared the video of the incident on social media. In the video, the third youth can be seen hiding the vehicle's number plate with his helmet upon noticing he was being filmed. "Noida: In broad daylight, I was followed & harassed by 3 men on a bike. When I pulled out my phone, they tried to cover the number plate with a helmet," Pooja wrote in her post, tagging Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the UP Police. Taking cognisance of the video, the UP Police directed the Traffic Police unit of Noida to look into the matter. Noida Shocker: Minor Maid Drops, Hits and Bites 15-Month-Old Girl at Day Care Centre in Paras Tierea Society; Disturbing Pics and Video Surface.

Woman Journalist Harassed by 3 Men Tripling on Bike

@Noidatraffic - Kindly look into it. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) August 13, 2025

