A shocking incident unfolded at a day care centre in Paras Tierea Society, Noida, where a maid allegedly abused a 15-month-old girl. CCTV video showed the maid repeatedly hitting, dropping, and biting the crying toddler, causing visible injuries. The child’s mother discovered bite marks and bruises after picking her up on August 4 and immediately sought medical attention. The parents later confronted the day care, accusing both the maid and the centre’s head of negligence and abusive behaviour. The Sector-142 police registered a case following the complaint, and the maid was arrested on Sunday. Authorities confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with legal action underway against the accused. Noida Shocker: Woman Kills 2 Children, Dies by Suicide After Quarrel With Husband Over Breakfast in Bisrakh; Probe On.

Toddler Beaten by Maid at Day Car Centre in Noida

पारस टेरा सोसाइटी नोएडा में नियमों को ताक पर रख कर संचालित ब्लीपी डे केअर की नाबालिक (16वर्ष)सहायिका द्वारा 15 माह की बच्ची (वेदांसी) के साथ मार पीट व मुह से काट कर घायल कर दिया गया कृपया संज्ञान लें🙏 pic.twitter.com/MsQRMIM6uw — kuldeep (@Kuldeep44816379) August 10, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

