A dramatic video from Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district has gone viral, showing massive flooding and a surge of wood debris in the Beas River, following a sudden cloudburst triggered by the season’s first monsoon rains. The neighbouring Kangra district also reported similar flooding. The video, shared by social media user Nikhil Saini on X (formerly Twitter), underlining the alarming scale of deforestation, which he links to changing rainfall patterns in the region. “These aren’t scenes from Pushpa 3 but from Kullu, where the first monsoonal rain brought tons of wood down the river. Just look at the scale of deforestation in the jungles. Anyone asking why the rain pattern is changing — here’s your answer," he wrote. Landslide in Himachal Pradesh: Traffic Disrupted on Chamba-Tissa Road As Massive Landslide Blocks Route (Watch Video).

‘Not Scenes From Pushpa 3 But Kullu’

These aren’t scenes from Pushpa 3 but from Kullu, where the first monsoonal rain brought tons of wood down the river. Just look at the scale of deforestation in the jungles. Anyone asking why the rain pattern is changing — here’s your answer. pic.twitter.com/WXkFUVuDjn — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) June 26, 2025

Viral Video Shows Wood Debris in Swollen Beas River

🚨SHOCKING This is not a scene from #Pushpa 3 movie but from #Kullu of #Himachal where tons of wooden logs 🪵 are flowing down the river after the first monsoonal rain. This is proof of heavy deforestation and wood smuggling in the jungles. This is scary and a harsh reality of… pic.twitter.com/SmhU65TAew — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) June 26, 2025

Flash Floods Bring Down Wood in Beas River

