Traffic on the Chamba-Tissa main road in Himachal Pradesh has come to a standstill on Thursday, March 6, after a massive landslide near Ind Nala blocked the route, causing major disruptions. Public Works Department (PWD) teams are on-site, working to clear the debris and restore movement. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely. Video shared by news agency IANS shows large boulders and mud obstructing the road, highlighting the scale of the landslide. Kedarnath Landslide: Rescue Operation Underway After Landslide Kills 5 and Injures 3 in Uttarakhand (Watch Videos).

Traffic Disrupted as Landslide Hits Chamba-Tissa Route

Chamba, Himachal Pradesh: A massive landslide near Ind nala has completely blocked the Chamba-Tissa main road, disrupting traffic and causing inconvenience to travelers. PWD teams are working to clear debris. The administration is monitoring the situation and working to restore… pic.twitter.com/zo1vbrOIHF — IANS (@ians_india) March 6, 2025

