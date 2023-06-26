Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of the people in the bus accident in Ganjam District and has announced ex-gratia of Rs. 3 lakhs to all the deceased. 10 people died and 8 injured in a bus accident in Ganjam district on Sunday late night. The injured were immediately rushed to the MKCG Medical College in Berhampur for treatment. Mumbai Bus Accident Video: BEST Bus Rams Into Shop in Andheri; Driver Booked.

Odisha Bus Accident

Odisha | 10 people died and 8 injured in a bus accident in Ganjam district, on Sunday late night. Injured were immediately rushed to the MKCG Medical College in Berhampur for treatment. "Two buses collided in which 10 people died. The injured were immediately admitted to MKCG… pic.twitter.com/OE3G3BhMFl — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

