Mumbai, May 8: A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus rammed into a shop in the western suburb of Andheri here, an official said on Monday. The incident took place on Mahakali road in Andheri (east) on Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson of the transport body said.

The bus was heading towards Andheri station, when the driver lost control on a slope and rammed the vehicle into a shop, he said. Kerala Road Accident: KSRTC Bus Collides With Car, Rams in To Church Wall in Pathanamthitta (Watch Video).

Watch Video: BEST Bus Rams Into Shop in Andheri

@myBESTBus Route 333 was going from Mahakali to Andheri station, on the slope of the road, bus driver could not be controlled by bus driver and dashed to the shop on 7th May at Mahakali Caves, Hanuman Mandir at around 4 PM @fpjindia#BEST #Mumbai # Bus pic.twitter.com/JjGTlJGZ9y — Kamal Mishra (@Yourskamalk) May 8, 2023

While no casualties were reported in the incident, the shop suffered some damages, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against the driver. Video: School Bus Rolls Down Slope and Overturns in Mumbai’s Ambernath, Narrow Escape For Students.

According to BEST, the bus was hired from a private contractor on wet lease, under which the contractor takes responsibility for fuel and bus maintenance, and besides providing a driver.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)