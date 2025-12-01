A bus met with an accident in Maharashtra's Pune today, December 1. According to news agency ANI, a bus crashed onto the footpath in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune. Two people died, and four others were injured in the bus accident. After the incident, the driver of the bus was detained, and heavy police were deployed in the area. Speaking about the incident, Sunil Kurade, ACP of Wakad Division, said, "Crossing Shavji Chowk and heading towards Wakad bridge, a bus entered a sidewalk and hit six pedestrians. Two died, and one is seriously injured. The driver has been taken into custody." The ACP further said that the primary observation suggests that the driver was drunk. He also said that efforts are underway to identify the owner of the bus.

Bus Hits Six Pedestrians After Entering Sidewalk While Heading Towards Wakad Bridge

#WATCH | Pune | ACP Wakad Division Sunil Kurade says, "Crossing Shavji Chowk and heading towards Wakad bridge, a bus entered a sidewalk and hit six pedestrians. Two died, and one is seriously injured. The driver has been taken into custody. Primary observation suggests he was… pic.twitter.com/AbceJf6tnX — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2025

