The Odisha government has abolished the contractual system of employment and regularised the services of its present contractual employees. The decision was announced by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. "All contractual employees will be regularised," CM Patnaik said.

Odisha Govt Abolishes Contractual Recruitment:

Odisha Government abolishes contractual recruitment in the state. "All contractual employees will be regularised," announces Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/YOeGsQerOw — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)