Odisha: Miniature Artist Priyanka Sahini Makes Paintings To Pay Tribute to Athletes Who Won Medals at Recently Concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Odisha | Miniature artist Priyanka Sahini makes paintings to pay tribute to athletes who won medals in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics. "I want to congratulate all medallists. I am overjoyed. I've made some of these paintings from waste materials," says Sahini pic.twitter.com/15YPFUowWR — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)