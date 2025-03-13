In a bold move, the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has replaced the official Rupee symbol (₹) with a Tamil letter for ‘Ru’ in its 2025-26 Budget logo, intensifying the ongoing language row. The decision, seen as a protest against the National Education Policy (NEP), marks the first instance of a state rejecting the national currency symbol. Chief Minister M K Stalin’s government has consistently opposed policies seen as imposing Hindi or Sanskrit over regional languages. The Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 will be presented in the Assembly on March 14 and live-streamed at 100 locations in Chennai. Language Row in Tamil Nadu: Pro-Tamil Activists Blacken Hindi Words Painted in Nameboard at Pollachi Junction Railway Station (Watch Video).

Tamil Nadu Drops ₹ Symbol, Uses Tamil ‘Ru’ in Budget 2025-26

DMK Govt Replaces Rupee Symbol with Tamil Letter in Budget Logo

Tamil Nadu government replaces the Rupee symbol on its earlier logo for Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 with Tamil language symbol representing the same (Photo source for pic 1: TN DIPR) pic.twitter.com/SaYOlawk3F — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)