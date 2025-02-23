Pollachi, February 23: Amid the language row in Tamil Nadu where the ruling DMK has been alleging Hindi imposition by the Centre, pro-Tamil activists blackened the Hindi words painted in the nameboard at the railway station here on Sunday. In a viral video, the activists were seen painting black paint on "Pollachi Junction" written in Hindi, but officials later rectified it. NEP Row: 'Tamil Nadu Would Regress by 2000 Years if National Education Policy Implemented in State', Says CM MK Stalin.

Activists Blacken Hindi in TN Railway Nameboard

DMK supporters in Pollachi deface railway signboard, erase the Hindi version of the junction's name with black paint. pic.twitter.com/T2ImWoiM0q — Dharani Balasubramaniam (@dharannniii) February 23, 2025

"RPF Pollachi identified the defaulters and registered a case under relevant provisions of the Railways Act and they will be prosecuted. The same was rectified immediately," the Palghat Division of the Southern Railway said in a social media update. The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has been engaged in a war of words with the BJP and the party-led Central government, alleging Hindi imposition through the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), a charge denied by the Centre.