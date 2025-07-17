The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) shared an advisory for passengers today, July 17, in the wake of the strike by Ola, Uber and other app-based cab operators. "In light of ongoing protests in the state, passengers travelling via #MumbaiAirport are advised to check transport availability and plan alternate arrangements in advance," the post on X (formerly Twitter) read. CSMIA, also known as Mumbai airport, requested passengers to arrange alternative transport and plan their travel accordingly. The development comes amid a strike by Uber and Ola drivers and other gig economy workers who are staging a protest across Maharashtra demanding faster implementation of the aggregator policy for app-based taxis and pay parity with regular taxi drivers. The strike began on Tuesday, July 15 and has continued even today. Goa-Bound Indigo Flight 6E 6271 From Delhi Makes Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport, Sources Say ‘Diversion Made Due to Engine Failure’.

Mumbai Airport Issues Advisory Amid App-Based Cab Operators' Strike

In light of ongoing protests in the state, passengers travelling via #MumbaiAirport are advised to check transport availability and plan alternate arrangements in advance.#CSMIA #PassengerAdvisory #Travel #Aviation pic.twitter.com/UnWScJue6U — Mumbai Airport (@CSMIA_Official) July 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)