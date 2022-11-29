According to reports, India will formally take over the G20 presidency on December 1. As per sources, to celebrate the G20 presidency, more than 100 monuments in the country will be lit up with the G20 logo. Meanwhile, more than 200 meetings planned in 50 cities across the country in the run upto G20 Summit. "Many less explored parts of the country to host some of these meetings. PM's vision-to connect all districts& blocks with G20, take the message to the masses through Jan Bhagidari," sources said. G20 Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden Seen Having Interaction (See Pics and Video).

Monuments To Be Lit Up With G20 Logo

On 1st December, when India formally takes over the G20 presidency, more than 100 monuments in the country will be lit up with the G20 logo: Sources — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)