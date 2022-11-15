In pictures and video that have gone viral on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden can be seen interacting with each other at the annual G20 Summit. On Tuesday, the annual G20 Summit opened with world leaders set to discuss over the next two days challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently topped by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ahead of the formal opening of the summit. G20 Summit 2022 Opens in Indonesia's Bali Province, PM Narendra Modi Attends (See Pics).

PM Modi and Joe Biden Interact at G20

Watch Video of PM Modi and Joe Biden’s Interaction:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron as the #G20BaliSummit began in Indonesia this morning. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/EXKz8lqSUJ — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

See Pics

Indonesia | US President Joe Biden with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Apurva Kempisnky hotel, Bali where the leaders will attend the 17th #G20Summit. pic.twitter.com/ennyPvqrtk — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

