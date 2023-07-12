He frequently shouts "fire, fire" when he's sleeping, and his hands keep shaking in a way that resembles playing video games on a mobile device. This is what a 15-year-old boy from Alwar, Rajasthan, has experienced as a result of playing mobile games for longer durations. He is currently receiving counselling and treatment in a care facility due to his addiction. For six months, the adolescent allegedly played mobile games nonstop for 15 hours each day. The case of the Alwar kid is an illustration of how young people's mental health and well-being are being negatively impacted by online games. The teenager has given up food and is suffering severe tremors after being addicted to online gaming. PUBG Addiction Makes Man Leave His Pregnant Wife After She Scolds Him For Playing the Game Non-Stop.

Online Gaming Lands Teen in Care Facility Video

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Case study of a child in Alwar who is suffering from severe tremors after being addicted to online gaming. Special Teacher Bhavani Sharma says, "A child has come to our special school. As per our assessment and the statements of his relatives, he is a victim… pic.twitter.com/puviFlEW6f — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 12, 2023

