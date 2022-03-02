Union Minister Smriti Irani met the students who had returned from Ukraine in the flight and welcomed them home in their native languages. She wrote, 'India welcomes her children back' on her Twitter Post. Smriti Irani spoke to the kids in the languages they were most familiar with. The children were flown home in a special flight from Poland.

