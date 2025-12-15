A man's social media post comparing life in Sri Lanka with India after returning to Delhi is going viral on social media. In his post, the man said that he reached Delhi after returning from Sri Lanka, and he is so numb. "Our lives in India really amount to nothing. You don’t need to compare India with Europe man - there’s a country with so much better air, roads, infrastructure, cleanliness and civic sense right in our neighbourhood," the man said. The X user said that Sri Lanka has better air, roads, infrastructure, cleanliness and civic sense when compared to India.. 'This Does Not Define Sri Lanka': New Zealand Woman Sexually Harassed During Solo Tuk-Tuk Road Trip as Man Asks Her for Sex, Flashes at Her; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man's Post on Comparison Between India and Sri Lanka Goes Viral

Reached Delhi after returning from Sri Lanka and I am so numb. Our lives in India really amount to nothing. You don’t need to compare India with Europe man - there’s a country with so much better air, roads, infrastructure, cleanliness and civic sense right in our neighbourhood. — ish (@charassiaaa) December 13, 2025

