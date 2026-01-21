DAVOS, Switzerland, January 21: Speaking at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump told a global audience of political and business elites that Europe is "not heading in the right direction." In a special address marking one year since his second inauguration, the President contrasted what he described as a "U.S. economic miracle" with the current state of European nations. Trump urged European leaders to emulate American domestic policies to raise living standards "like never seen before." During his remarks, he expressed concern over the cultural and economic shifts on the continent, stating that certain places are "not even recognizable anymore." While maintaining that he "loves Europe" and wants to see it succeed, he argued that current European policies regarding immigration, energy, and trade are self-destructive. The address comes amid heightened transatlantic tensions. European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have recently pushed back against the Trump administration's aggressive trade stances and his high-profile bid to acquire Greenland. ‘I’ll Put a 200% Tariff, He Will Join': Donald Trump Threatens France With Wine Penalties After Emmanuel Macron Declines ’Board of Peace’ Seat (Watch Video).

Trump Urges Europe to Follow US Model to Raise Living Standards

VIDEO | Speaking at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, US President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) says Europe is not heading in right direction. He says, "I want to discuss how we achieved this economic miracle, how we intend to raise living standard for our people,… pic.twitter.com/6CXSyIbzF2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2026

