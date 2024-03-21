India began "Operation Indravati" to evacuate its nationals from Haiti to Dominican Republic, External Affairs Minister Dr S jaishankar said. 12 Indians have already evacuated from Haiti, MEA Jaishankar said, adding that India was fully committed to the security and well-being of its nationals abroad. Gangs Target Peaceful Communities in New Round of Attacks on Haiti's Capital.

Operation Indravati

India begins Operation Indravati to evacuate its nationals from Haiti to the Dominican Republic. 12 Indians evacuated today. Fully committed to the security and well-being of our nationals abroad. Thank the Government of the Dominican Republic for their support. pic.twitter.com/AC3VM63EmJ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) March 21, 2024

