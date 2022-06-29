Four Bihar AIMIM MLAs on Wednesday joined Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD). The four MLAs who joined RJD From AIMIM are Shahnawaz, Mohammad Anzar Naimi, Muhammad Izhar Asfi and Syed Ruknuddin. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday said that out of the five Bihar AIMIM MLAs, four have joined his party today and that RJD has become the largest party in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Tejashwi Yadav welcomed the MLAs who defected to RJD ffrom AIMIM.

