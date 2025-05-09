Tensions flared along the India-Pakistan border late Friday night as multiple Pakistani drones were reportedly sighted in the Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot sectors. The sightings triggered security sirens and emergency blackouts in several areas, prompting heightened vigilance from Indian forces. Residents in border villages reported hearing drone-like sounds followed by loud sirens, while lights were switched off as a precautionary measure. Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Foils Infiltration Bid From Pakistan in Samba, 7 Terrorists Killed.

Drones Sighted in Border Areas

Pakistani drones sighted in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot sector: Defence Sources pic.twitter.com/nIwnrXJ6tX — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

#WATCH | A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu, and sirens can be heard. (Visuals deferred by an unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/jp8crTyBUt — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

