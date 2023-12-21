The Lok Sabha on Thursday, December 21 passed the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023. The bill will regulate appointment of top officials and aims to set out procedures for the selection of the three members of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The bill nullifies the Supreme Court's direction that the Election Commission should be selected by a panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India (CJI). Lok Sabha Passes Bill to Amend CGST Act.

Lok Sabha Passes CEC Bill:

