The Lok Sabha, on Tuesday, December 19, passed the bill to amend the Central Goods and Services Tax Act during the Parliament winter session. The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 13, 2023. It amends the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017. The Act provides for the levy and collection of CGST on the intra-state supply of goods and services.

Lok Sabha Passes Bill to Amend CGST Act

