West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused BJP workers in the state of indulging in violence during protests against her government and said action will be taken against those creating nuisance. "People from other states were brought in to create nuisance in Bengal. They (BJP) brought bombs & pistols & did hooliganism in the name of protests. I've never stopped democratic protests, but no anti-social activity will be tolerated in the name of politics," CM Banerjee said.

