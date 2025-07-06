In a shocking incident from Dhaka village in UP’s Pilibhit district, a cop was pinned to the ground and assaulted while on duty, with the video of the attack going viral on social media. The disturbing video shows the cop being overpowered and thrashed by three men and a woman at night while he was patrolling the area. According to reports, the incident took place on July 5, in the Puranpur area, when two patrolling officers confronted a man, who allegedly retaliated violently. Soon after, two more men and a woman from the locality joined in and attacked the constable. The viral video has sparked outrage, prompting authorities to initiate a probe into the matter and arrest four accused in connection with the case. Pilibhit Road Accident Caught on Camera: Reckless Van Driver Triggers Multi-Vehicle Crash, Biker Injured; Video Goes Viral.

Cop Assaulted in UP’s Pilibhit

