Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a warm welcome in France. He was welcomed by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in Paris during his visit. Amid PM Modi's France visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community in France. He also spoke about him taking membership of the Alliance Francais around 40 years back. PM Modi also shared a picture of his membership card which has now gone viral on social media. PM Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade, an annual event commemorating the French Revolution, at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. The invitation reflects the strong bilateral ties between India and France. PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome in France Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Received by French PM Elisabeth Borne in Paris.

PM Modi's Alliance Francais Membership Card

PM Narendra Modi speaks of him taking membership of Alliance Francais around 40 years back. Here is his membership card. pic.twitter.com/92J5QLAhGw — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)