French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris during his visit. PM Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade, an annual event commemorating the French Revolution, at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. The invitation reflects the strong bilateral ties between India and France. Bastille Day 2023: Parade Preparations Underway in Paris, Senior Officials of Indian Tri-Service Participate in Rehearsals (See Pic and Videos).

French PM Elisabeth Borne Welcomes Indian PM Narendra Modi

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi welcomed by French PM Elisabeth Borne in Paris. PM Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. pic.twitter.com/yWiKZwNr9E — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)