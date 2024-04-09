Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Tamil Nadu State BJP chief K Annamalai and the party's candidate from South Chennai, Tamilisai Soundararajan, were also present at the event. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Today for General Polls.

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with State BJP chief K Annamalai and the party's candidate from South Chennai Tamilisai Soundararajan holds a roadshow in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/auvVNmwAnN — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

#WATCH | People in large numbers gathered to witness the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, Tamil Nadu#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/eZmjfWUYfW — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

