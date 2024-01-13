Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, January 13, shared a video of the Atal Setu inauguration. Taking to X, the Indian Prime Minister said that the Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), is a pioneering project that will transform infrastructure in Mumbai. "Happy to have inaugurated it yesterday," his tweet read. The 2-minute 1-second video clip shows highlights from the inauguration event of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu. The clip also gives users a glimpse of the MTHL, which is now the country's longest sea bridge. PM Narendra Modi Delighted to Inaugurate Atal Setu, Says Significant Step Forward in Enhancing 'Ease of Living' for Our Citizens.

Atal Setu Will Transform Infrastructure in Mumbai

Atal Setu, a pioneering project that will transform infrastructure in Mumbai! Happy to have inaugurated it yesterday… pic.twitter.com/zC1byGQq5n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)