Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was delighted to inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link also known as Atal Setu. "Delighted to inaugurate Atal Setu, a significant step forward in enhancing the ‘Ease of Living’ for our citizens. This bridge promises to reduce travel time and boost connectivity, making daily commutes smoother," PM Narendra Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. PM Narendra Modi inaugurated India's longest sea bridge earlier today. The Atal Setu was built at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore and is a 21.8-kilometre-long bridge that connects Sewri in Mumbai and the Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district. PM Modi on MTHL Video: PM Narendra Modi Takes a Stroll to Inspect Atal Setu, India's Longest Sea Bridge.

PM Narendra Modi Delighted to Inaugurate Atal Setu

Delighted to inaugurate Atal Setu, a significant step forward in enhancing the ‘Ease of Living’ for our citizens. This bridge promises to reduce travel time and boost connectivity, making daily commutes smoother. pic.twitter.com/B77PSiGhMK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)