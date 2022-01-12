Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 25th National Youth Festival inaugurated a technology centre of the MSME Ministry and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, an auditorium with an open-air theatre in Puducherry on Wednesday through video conferencing. The 25th National Youth Festival, which is celebrated on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, is going to be held virtually on January 12 and 13 owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Check Tweet:

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates a technology centre of the MSME Ministry and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, an auditorium with an open-air theatre, in Puducherry, through video conference pic.twitter.com/qIcpMiklXw — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)