Today marked a significant milestone in India’s infrastructure development as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country’s first underwater metro route in Kolkata. This innovative service is a part of the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of the East-West corridor of the Kolkata Metro, which extends 16.6 km beneath the Hooghly River. The metro route, which connects Howrah and Salt Lake - the twin cities of West Bengal’s state capital, boasts three underground stations. A notable feature of this route is its ability to cover a 520-meter stretch under the Hooghly river in just 45 seconds. This development represents a significant advancement in the country’s public transportation system. PM Modi West Bengal Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India's First Underwater Metro Section in Kolkata on March 6 (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India’s First Underwater Metro

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off metro railway services from Kavi Subhash Metro, Majerhat Metro, Kochi Metro, Agra Metro, Meerut-RRTS section, Pune Metro, Esplanade Metro- Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/2s8mNCjUiX — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

