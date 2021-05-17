Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with field officials from States and Districts to converse about their experience in handling the pandemic, on 18th May. "Many of these districts have seen a huge surge in cases and widespread infection," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

PM Narendra Modi to Interact With State and District Officials Across the Country Over Coronavirus Management:

