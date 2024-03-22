Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann heavily criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP a day after the ED arrested Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Case. Bhagwant Mann said the BJP is indulging in the maximum hate speech in the country, and PM Modi is walking in the footsteps of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "They have stopped the funds of the National Health Mission for AAP's Mohalla clinics. How dare they stop Punjab's tableau and celebrate Republic Day with Punjab's participation. If it was in their control, they would remove the name of Punjab from the National Anthem. They want no opposition leaders to be able to campaign for the upcoming elections. This is a dictatorship," Bhagwant Mann said. Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Delhi CM Withdraws His Plea From Supreme Court Against Arrest by ED in Excise Policy Case.

'PM Narendra Modi Walking Footsteps of Vladimir Putin'

#WATCH | Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "...BJP indulges in the maximum hate speech in the country... They have stopped the funds of the National Health Mission for AAP's Mohalla clinics... How dare they stop Punjab's tableau and celebrate Republic Day with Punjab's… pic.twitter.com/CH6paDbnr4 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

