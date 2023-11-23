Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released a new commemorative coin on Thursday, November 23, in honour of Sant Mira Bai's 525th Birth Anniversary in Mathura. The Sant Mirabai Janmotsav cultural programme was organised on the occasion of 525th Birth Anniversary of Sant Mirabai. The programme will also mark the initiation of year-long programmes in the memory of Sant Mirabai. Meanwhile, in the evening, PM Modi paid obeisance at Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi Pays Obeisance at Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi Temple in Mathura (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Releases New Commemorative Coin and Stamp in Mathura

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a commemorative stamp in honour of Sant Mira Bai, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/izDCY4iY09 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

