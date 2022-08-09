Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, August 9 recalled the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain on the 10th day of Muharram which is also called Ashura. On the day of Ashura 2022 Muslims all around the World pray and keep fasting.

"Today is a day to recall the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)". "He is remembered for his unwavering commitment to truth and his fight against injustice. He also placed great importance on equality and brotherhood", said PM Modi on Twitter.

Check Tweet Below:

PM @narendramodi recalls the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).@PMOIndia https://t.co/fSkqALe5Bq

— DD News (@DDNewslive) August 9, 2022

PM Narendra Modi on Twitter:

Today is a day to recall the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). He is remembered for his unwavering commitment to truth and his fight against injustice. He also placed great importance on equality and brotherhood. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2022

