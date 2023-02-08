Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra on February 10. According to reports, at around 10 am, PM Modi will visit Lucknow and inaugurate the UP Global Investors Summit 2023. Later, at around 2:45 PM, PM Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. PM Narendra Modi Hits Back at Opposition, Says ‘I Wear 140 Crore Indians’ Trust As Protective Shield, Lies Can’t Breach It’.

PM Narendra Modi To Visit UP and Maharashtra on February 10

