Pohela Boisakh is the first day of the Bengali calendar. Pohela Baisakh or Poila Baisakh is celebrated in West Bengal. In Bengali, the word Pohela means first and Baisakh signifies the new month. Therefore, according to the Bengali calendar Baisakh is the first month. PM Narendra Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and other politicians on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Bengali New Year.

'Shubho Nabo Barsho!' Tweets PM Narendra Modi:

Shubho Nabo Barsho! Best wishes on Poila Boishakh. pic.twitter.com/Nfle3Erb9Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2022

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Tweeted in Bangla:

শুভ নববর্ষ, ১৪২৯। নববর্ষে শুভ আনন্দে জাগো। সকলকে জানাই অনেক অনেক প্রীতি, শুভেচ্ছা ও অভিনন্দন। সুস্থ থাকুন, ভাল থাকুন, আগামী দিনগুলি খুব আনন্দে কাটুক। — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 15, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah:

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Tweets:

Greetings on Pohela Boishakh. May this festival bring with it happiness and good health in everyone's life. #PohelaBoishakh2022 pic.twitter.com/woauwPtPH2 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 15, 2022

