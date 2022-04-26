Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has declined the offer to join the Congress party as part of its empowered action group, confirmed the party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. Earlier, there were rumours that Kishor would join Congress as part of the party’s empowered action group 2024.

