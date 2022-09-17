A poster stating "Male escorts requirment" is going viral on social media. According to reports, the posters have been pasted all across Kotdwar city in Pauri Garhwal of the BJP-ruled Uttarakhand. Reports also suggest that the posters were pasted at the police station premises as well. After pictures of the poster went viral on social media, the police launched an investigation into the matter. The poster, offering gigolo jobs were pasted all across Dehradun's Kotdwar city. “Playboy Jobs! Boys can earn Rs 5,000-10,000 daily by joining the escort company,” read the poster which also had a WhatsApp number.

Check Viral Post:

Posters pasted all across Kotdwar city in Pauri Garhwal of BJP ruled Uttarakhand, reading "Male escorts requirment", even at the police station premises. अब आप इसे रोजगार मानेंगे कि नहीं? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BmJ3hHzazs — जनरल नरभक्षी™ 🏹🚜 (@GDnarbhakshi) September 16, 2022

